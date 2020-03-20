BMW X7 xDrive30d DPE launched; priced at Rs 92.50 lakh

- BMW X7 xDrive30D DPE is powered by the same 265bhp 3.0-litre diesel engine

- The model is positioned below the xDrive30D DPE Signature variant

Launched in July last year, the BMW X7 was initially offered in two variants including xDrive30d DPE Signature and xDrive40i. The brand has now discreetly introduced a new base variant, known as the xDrive30d DPE, with prices starting at Rs 92.50 lakh (ex-showroom, all India).

Positioned below the xDrive30d DPE Signature, the BMW X7 xDrive30d DPE is powered by the same 3.0-litre, six cylinder diesel engine that produces 265bhp and 620Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in seven seconds. Also on offer is the xDrive four-wheel-drive system.

Feature wise, the BMW X7 xDrive30d DPE comes equipped with all LED lighting including adaptive LED headlamps, ambient lighting, automatic tail gate, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, 205 Watt 10 speaker music system, Live Cockpit Professional, electrically operated sun-blinds for the second row and electrically adjustable front seats with memory function.

Compared to the xDrive30d DPE signature, the new BMW X7 variant misses out on LED laser headlamps, soft-close function for the doors, five-zone climate control, 464 Watt 16 speaker Harman Kardon music system, rear seat entertainment professional and a tyre pressure indicator.