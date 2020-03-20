Please Tell Us Your City

Tata HBX to be launched in FY2021

March 20, 2020, 05:56 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Tata HBX to be launched in FY2021

- Tata HBX concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 was 90% production-ready

-The model will be positioned below the Nexon in the brand’s line-up

Tata Motors has officially confirmed the launch timeline for the HBX concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi. The company plans to launch the production-ready version of the HBX in FY2021.

According to Tata Motors, the HBX concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 is 90% production-ready. It is the second model after the Altroz to be based on the ALFA platform as well as the smallest car to be built on it. In the company’s range of models, the HBX will be positioned below the Nexon.

Previous spy images have already given us a hint at the feature list of the upcoming Tata HBX. Exterior highlights of the model will include a split headlamp design, where the cluster at the top will house the LED DRLs and integrated turn indicators while the lower unit will house the main headlight unit. Also on offer will be a single thick slat grille and halogen fog lamps. On either side, the model will feature multi-spoke alloy wheels and a C-pillar mounted rear door handle while the posterior would receive LED tail lights, high mounted stop lamp and a rear bumper mounted number plate recess.

Inside, the Tata HBX is expected to come equipped with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel, steering mounted controls, square AC vents and a digital-analogue instrument console borrowed from the Altroz. The model could be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol unit, paired to a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit.

  • Tata
  • Tata HBX
  • HBX
