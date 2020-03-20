Volvo India recalls 1891 cars over faulty automatic emergency braking system

- Part of a global recall including almost 7.5 lakh cars

- The system malfunctions under certain temperature conditions

- System will not automatically brake even if it detects pedestrians/obstacles

- Braking system remains unaffected, recalled units can be driven

Volvo Cars India has issued a statement that 1891 cars have been recalled to rectify a software problem that makes their automatic emergency braking system (AEB) malfunction under certain temperature conditions. MY 2019 and MY 2020 cars across the range, including the XC40 SUV, XC60 SUV, XC90 SUV, V90 Cross Country SUV and S90 sedan are part of this recall.

The AEB uses sensors placed ahead of the IRVM and behind the windshield to detect objects in front of the car. A specially developed software can identify distinct objects like pedestrians and cyclists and brake independently of the driver to avoid a collision. The faulty system in the affected cars will not brake automatically, though it will warn the driver of an impending collision.

Volvo Cars India is in the process of getting in touch with owners of recalled cars, though repairing the fault (which is a simple software update) may take a while because of restrictions placed on dealerships because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Rest assured, owners of these cars can drive cars normally without any issues as the braking system and all other functions of their cars are not affected.

Owners of MY 2019 and MY 2020 Volvo cars are advised to contact their nearest dealership or Volvo Cars India directly for more information.