  Interior dimensions compared: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Vs Ford Endeavour Vs Skoda Kodiaq Vs Honda CR-V

Interior dimensions compared: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Vs Ford Endeavour Vs Skoda Kodiaq Vs Honda CR-V

March 20, 2020, 09:14 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Interior dimensions compared: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Vs Ford Endeavour Vs Skoda Kodiaq Vs Honda CR-V

In pursuit of more space, comfort and safety, the SUVs have emerged as a popular choice in the country. The Volkswagen Tiguan is the newest entry in the premium SUV space which offers a seven-seat layout. The recently launched SUV from Volkswagen competes with the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq and the Honda CR-V.

Front Row

Space in the front row is usually one of the first thigs that you see once you develop a liking for the exterior design. This is all the more important to customers who prefer taking the wheel or commuting long distance with their partner. The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is better suited for tall passengers as it offers the best maximum legroom of 89cms along with the largest backrest height of 65cms and a headroom of 98cms. The Honda CR-V comes a close second with a maximum leg room of 87cms and backrest height of 64cms. The CR-V offers the least headroom of 96cms, owing to low-slung long roof for aerodynamics. 

The Ford Endeavour offers a roomy front row which is better suited for healthy occupants. The Endeavour offers a maximum legroom of 87cms, headroom of 99cms, backrest height of 63cms and the best shoulder room at 146cms. The Skoda Kodiaq is also better suited for healthy front seat occupants as it offers a shoulder room of 140cms and a headroom of 99cms. However, the Kodiaq is not better suited for tall occupants as it offers the least maximum legroom of 82cms and backrest height of 61cms. 

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Interior

Middle Row

SUVs have always been a popular choice for a family car. This makes it all the more important to know about the space in the middle row. The Honda CR-V is better suited for tall passengers as it offers a maximum legroom of 97cms and seat base length of 50cms. However, due to its sloping coupe-inspired roofline, the CR-V has the least headroom at 87cms, backrest height of 57cms and shoulder room at 119cms. The Ford Endeavour has a roomy second row with second best legroom of 92cms, headroom at 95cms and shoulder room of 146cms. The Endeavour has a modest seat base length of 48cms and backrest height of 59cms. 

The Kodiaq offers second best shoulder room in middle row at 141cms and maximum headroom of 95cms. The Kodiaq offers a modest legroom at 89cms, seat base length of 47cms and backrest height of 59cms. The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace has a fairly proportionate middle row with is good for tall as well as healthy passengers. The Tiguan AllSpace offers a legroom of 89cms, headroom of 91cms, shoulder room of 126cms, seat base length of 49cms and the best backrest height of 65cms.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Boot Space

Boot Space

The last row seats are most often folded and utilised for additional luggage space during long commutes. The Endeavour being the largest SUV on the list offers the maximum boot space of 109cms in length, 111cms in width and 42cms in height. The Tiguan AllSpace comes a close second with the boot space of 104cms in length, 100cms in width and 40cms in height. The Honda CR-V get a fair size of boot space with the largest height of 73cms, 83cms in length and width of 104cms. The Skoda Kodiaq has the shortest boot space length of 46cms along with modest width of 106cms and 47cms in height.

