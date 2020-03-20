Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Ford starts new campaign to strengthen its bond with consumers

Ford starts new campaign to strengthen its bond with consumers

March 20, 2020, 09:38 PM IST by Santosh Nair
3189 Views
Ford starts new campaign to strengthen its bond with consumers

- Ford India’s several innovations help enable owners to make time for their loved ones

- The campaign shows stories of real-life customers 

Ford has begun its campaign that showcases how its transparent service innovations help consumers save time in their busy schedule. 

Ford’s research showed that most Ford owners block days to service their car. This is why Ford’s pick and drop facility with real-time SMS service updates and transparent online calculator along with the service-price promise was devised. “We want to make sure that servicing a Ford car never prevents our owners from spending priceless moments with their loved ones and let the company’s ecosystem take care of their favourite Ford,” said, Rahul Gautam, VP, Marketing, Ford India.

Ford Aspire Exterior

Ford has been constantly innovating towards winning the trust of its customers through several innovative and first-of-their-kind initiatives such as the Service Price Calculator. It allows customers to know their car’s service and parts cost even before walking into the dealership.

Making it easier for consumers to know about Ford’s low cost-of-service, the company has now integrated service costs for each of its models with Google Assistance. A Ford owner just has to ask Google Assistant about a Ford car’s service cost and the search engine will do the rest.

  • Ford
  • Endeavour
  • Ford Endeavour
  • Figo
  • Ford Figo
  • Ford EcoSport
  • EcoSport
  • Ford Mustang
  • Mustang
  • Aspire
  • Ford Aspire
  • Freestyle
  • Ford Freestyle
