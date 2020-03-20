Hyundai Venue 1.5-litre diesel Vs Mahindra XUV300 1.5-litre diesel: Spec Comparison

In less than a year since its introduction, Hyundai has rejigged the Venue’s powertrain by replacing its 1.4-litre four-pot diesel with a slightly bigger 1.5-litre diesel from the Kia Seltos. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV300 is going strong ever since its launch in India. Let us see how both of these 1.5-litre diesel sub-four metre SUVs stack up against each other.

The Venue’s new 1.5-litre motor produces 99bhp and 240Nm and is paired to a six-speed manual. Meanwhile, the XUV300’s four-cylinder diesel puts out 115bhp and 330Nm, available with either a six-speed manual or an AMT automatic. In terms of outright number, the XUV300 seems to have an upper hand. However, the Venue diesel is BS6 compliant while the XUV300 diesel is yet to undergo the new emission standard reformation.

Exterior and styling

In terms of styling, the Venue carries Hyundai’s newest design language and looks very modern with its split headlamp design, sleek and square combination, large chrome grille up front, squared-off profile and handsome looking rear with squared-off taillamp and upright tailgate.

Speaking of the XUV300, the Mahindra wears the signature toothed grille flanked by neat-looking headlamps with connected extensions for fog lamps. The floating pillars and prominent creases add a lot of character to the XUV300 and at the rear, the abruptly cut-off rear is finished with niftily-done LED taillamps.

Although looks could be subjectable, both these models embody the basic sub-four metre styling and requirements while making the best use of the carmaker’s design language. Which one you like, solely depends on your preferences.

Interior and features

Being sub-four metre players, both offer around the same passenger space inside the cabin along with a well-matched feature list. Although the Venue’s layout looks more modern, the XUV isn’t too dated either with its dual-tone cabin. Fit and finish of both the cars are satisfactory

Even in terms of features, both the Venue and XUV300 are evenly matched. Both are equipped with a touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, comprehensive driver display, sunroof, power windows, keyless entry and start, to name a few. The Venue, however, offers wireless charging and BlueLink connectivity options while the XUV300 makes up for it with seven airbags.

Conclusion

After the Nexon, XUV300 and EcoSport, the Venue is the newest model in this segment to get a 1.5-litre diesel. How it differs from the older 1.4-litre model will be revealed after we have driven it. Until then, you can read about our comparison review of the 1.4 Venue and XUV300 over here.