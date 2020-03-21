MG Gloster spied; the Toyota Fortuner rival to launch by end-2020

MG's Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rival, the Gloster, was spotted testing in India recently. The full-size SUV debuted at the Auto Expo 2020, and will be launched in India towards the end of this year.

In terms of dimensions, the MG Gloster is longer, wider and taller than both its rivals, the Fortuner and the Endeavour. It measures 5,005mm in length, 1,932mm in width, and 1,875mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,950mm. In fact, it's also bigger than the Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Isuzu MU-X.

Internationally, the MG Gloster is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 221bhp and 360Nm of torque and is coupled to six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. That said, the India-spec Gloster is expected to get a diesel motor. Reportedly, MG is developing an in-house 2.0-litre diesel engine for the Gloster.

