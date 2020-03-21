Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • MG Gloster spied; the Toyota Fortuner rival to launch by end-2020

MG Gloster spied; the Toyota Fortuner rival to launch by end-2020

March 21, 2020, 12:00 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
448 Views
Be the first to comment
MG Gloster spied; the Toyota Fortuner rival to launch by end-2020

MG's Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rival, the Gloster, was spotted testing in India recently. The full-size SUV debuted at the Auto Expo 2020, and will be launched in India towards the end of this year.

In terms of dimensions, the MG Gloster is longer, wider and taller than both its rivals, the Fortuner and the Endeavour. It measures 5,005mm in length, 1,932mm in width, and 1,875mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,950mm. In fact, it's also bigger than the Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Isuzu MU-X.

Internationally, the MG Gloster is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 221bhp and 360Nm of torque and is coupled to six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. That said, the India-spec Gloster is expected to get a diesel motor. Reportedly, MG is developing an in-house 2.0-litre diesel engine for the Gloster.

Image Source

  • MG
  • Gloster
  • MG Gloster
Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

86 Likes
141788 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

354 Likes
177806 Views

