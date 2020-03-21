Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire diesel variants discontinued

Maruti Suzuki Dzire diesel variants discontinued

March 21, 2020, 12:26 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
715 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Dzire diesel variants discontinued

- Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift is offered only with a 1.2-litre DualJet VVT petrol engine

- The pre-facelift model was available with a 1.3-litre, four cylinder diesel engine

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2020 Dzire facelift in India, details of which are available here. The model in question is offered with a 1.2-litre DualJet VVT petrol engine. The company did not announce any details regarding the diesel engine, hinting that it has been discontinued.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire (pre-facelift) was available with a 1.3-litre, four cylinder diesel engine that produced 74bhp and 190Nm of torque. This motor was paired to a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. The Maruti Dzire diesel variant was offered in seven trims including LDi, VDi, VDi AGS, ZDi, ZDi AGS, ZDi Plus and ZDi Plus AGS.

As the diesel engine has been discontinued, the Maruti Dzire is offered only with a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • DZire
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.21 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.57 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.61 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.89 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.62 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.6 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki's petrol Brezza has finally been unv ...

35 Likes
45697 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

233 Likes
191325 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in