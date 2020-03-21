Maruti Suzuki Dzire diesel variants discontinued

- Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift is offered only with a 1.2-litre DualJet VVT petrol engine

- The pre-facelift model was available with a 1.3-litre, four cylinder diesel engine

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2020 Dzire facelift in India, details of which are available here. The model in question is offered with a 1.2-litre DualJet VVT petrol engine. The company did not announce any details regarding the diesel engine, hinting that it has been discontinued.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire (pre-facelift) was available with a 1.3-litre, four cylinder diesel engine that produced 74bhp and 190Nm of torque. This motor was paired to a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. The Maruti Dzire diesel variant was offered in seven trims including LDi, VDi, VDi AGS, ZDi, ZDi AGS, ZDi Plus and ZDi Plus AGS.

As the diesel engine has been discontinued, the Maruti Dzire is offered only with a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit.