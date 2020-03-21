2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire - Top 5 highlights

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelifted Dzire in India with prices starting at Rs 5.89 lakh. This updated compact sedan arrives with a host of changes, the top five of which we shall take a look at here.

1. BS6-compliant engine

Straight to the most important update that comes in the form of a new BS6-compliant engine then. The carmaker has powered the Dzire with its 1.2-litre K12C DualJet petrol mill, which replaces the older model's 1.2-litre K12B unit. This BS6-compliant DualJet motor churns out 90bhp and 113Nm of torque, which is seven bhp more than the K12B engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT as well.

2. Exterior styling tweaks

This facelifted Dzire gets an updated styling including a new front grille and bumper that houses new fog lamp housings. Then, there's a new design for the alloys and a tweaked bumper at the back.

3. Revised interior

Inside the cabin, there's new dual-tone upholstery and faux wood trim even though the dashboard layout remains unchanged for most part.

4. New equipment

In this 2020 Dzire, the automaker has included auto-folding ORVMs, a colour TFT screen for the MID and even cruise control for more trims.

5. Added safety

Apart from gaining more features, the AMT variants benefit from additional standard safety features like Electronic Stability Programme and Hill Hold Assist.