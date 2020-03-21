Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched: Why should you buy?

Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched: Why should you buy?

March 21, 2020, 06:18 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
7365 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched: Why should you buy?

Maruti has introduced the Dzire facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 5.89 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants with two new colour options, in addition to existing colours – premium silver and phoenix red. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift get fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates over its predecessor, while mechanically it continues to be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine in five-speed manual and AMT options. Read below to find out why you should buy the newly launched Dzire facelift. 

What’s good about it?

The 1.2-litre K-series dualjet dual VVT engine gets idle start stop function as standard. The vehicle gets an updated fascia with a new grille, sliver accents for fog lamps and a new two-tone precision cut alloy wheels. Except for the base variant, the rest get wood accents on the dashboard with gloss effect. The AMT variants offer Electronic Stability Program and Hill Hold as standard. New features like cruise control and coloured multi-information display (MID) are limited to the top-spec variant. 

What’s not so good?

The base LXi does not get rear AC vents and it also missed out on safety features like day and night adjustable IRVM, central locking, rear power windows, anti-theft security system and speed sensitive door locks. Moreover, the base variant also misses out on adjustable front seat headrests.    

Best variant to buy?

The ZXi variant is a good option to buy. It is available in both manual and AMT option with features like alloy wheels, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay enabled Smartplay studio system with navigation and voice command, engine push start-stop button with smart key, automatic climate control and more. The top-spec ZXi+ is for customers keen on a fully loaded variant. The ZXi+ additionally offers LED projector headlamps with DRLs, precision-cut alloy wheels, coloured MID, reverse parking camera and auto headlamp with lead me/follow me lamps. 

Specification 

Petrol

BS6 1.2-litre K-Series Petrol engine with VVT - 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,400rpm

Five-speed manual and AMT option 

Did you know?

All variants are equipped with dual airbags, pre-tensioner force limiter seat belts, ISOFIX (child seat restraint system) and ABS with EBD. The new 2020 Dzire complies with frontal offset, side impact and pedestrian regulations.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • DZire
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.21 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.57 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.61 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.89 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.62 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.6 Lakh onwards

