Hyundai Tucson facelift caught testing; India launch at 2020 Auto Expo

- Hyundai Tucson facelift will be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo

- The model will be more affordable than the outgoing version

Hyundai India has begun testing the facelifted Tucson in the country ahead of its launch that will take place at the 2020 Auto Expo next month. Spy images shared on the web reveal a completely camouflaged test-mule of the Tucson facelift.

As seen in the spy images here, the Hyundai Tucson facelift is camouflaged but does reveal a few features such as the LED DRLs positioned in the lower section of the front bumper, multi slat cascade grille design, wraparound tail lights, diamond cut alloy wheels, high mounted stop lamp, dual-tip exhaust and a dual tone rear bumper with an integrated skid plate.

A few other feature highlights expected to arrive with the new Hyundai Tucson facelift could include a larger touchscreen infotainment system, BlueLink connectivity, cruise control and a 360-degree camera. Engine options on the model could include BS6 compliant versions of the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel motors. Transmission options may include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. Also on offer is an AWD system. We have driven the Tuscon facelift and to read our review, you can click here.

We had previously reported that the Hyundai Tucson facelift will arrive with more localized contents unlike the CKD route. The move is expected to result in a significant price cut for the model, and we expect the Tucson facelift to be priced at Rs 18 lakhs (on-road) for the two-wheel drive trim. More details regarding this development can be read here.

Image Source