Hyundai Prophecy Concept to enter production along with 45 Concept

- The Prophecy Concept could become the new-gen Ioniq

- Both new EVs will carry a different styling instead of the carmaker’s family design

Hyundai has given a green light for the production version of the Prophecy Concept. The gorgeous and distinct-looking concept showcased earlier this year is likely to become the second-generation Ioniq with its zero-emission powertrain. Along with that, the 45 Concept showcased last year at the Frankfurt Motor Show will also spawn a new electric hatchback joining the production version of the Prophecy.

The production version of both these concepts will be built on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture. And since these concepts don’t carry the Korean carmaker’s new design language, the same would be the case with the production model. Hyundai is aiming to have distinct looking cars in its line-up flaunting their design prowess. This would also help the carmaker to move away from its ‘Russian Doll’ design strategy across its portfolio.

Where the 45 Concept is based on the old-school SUV styling, the Prophecy has a sports car styling from the 1930s, believes the carmaker. And we already know that the pixel light technology – which was a highlight on both these concepts – were functional and will surely make it to the production model as well. With its electric powertrain and four-door body style, the Prophecy-based new-gen Ioniq sedan promises to offer loads of cabin space along with new-age features and equipment.

Although the exact timeline for the launch of the production version of these two EVs isn’t confirmed, it is expected that the 45-based hatchback should arrive by the end of this year or early next year. Meanwhile, the new Ioniq based on the Prophecy concept could debut in 2022.

