Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets BS6-compliant E 350d variant

Mercedes-Benz India has updated the E 350 to comply with the BS6 emission norms. A variant of the E-Class, the BS6-compliant E 350d is priced at Rs 75.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The BS4 model was powered by a V6 diesel engine while the B6 model features an in-line six cylinder motor.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350d variant is powered by an in-line six cylinder diesel mill that produces 282bhp and 600Nm of torque. The outgoing model was propelled by a V6 unit that produced 254bhp and 620Nm of torque. Transmission duties on both the engines were limited to a nine-speed automatic unit.

Feature wise, the BS6-compliant E 350d variant of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes equipped with air suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, 360-degree camera, wireless charging at the front and rear and memory function for the front seats.