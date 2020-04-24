BS6 Mahindra Scorpio online bookings open at Rs 5,000

- Available in four variants - S5, S7, S9 and S11

- Powered by a 2.2-litre, mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 140bhp/320Nm

India's popular utility car manufacturer, Mahindra has started accepting online bookings for the BS6 Scorpio against a token amount of Rs 5,000. The BS6 Mahindra Scorpio is available in four variants – S5, S7, S9 and S11. At the time of booking, customers can also pre-book the accessories such as body hugging bumpers, fog lamp garnish set, decals, parking cover, alloy wheels, headrest mounted DVD touchscreen, scuff plates, carpet mat set and more.

Mechanically, the BS6 Mahindra Scorpio is powered by a 2.2-litre, mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 140bhp at 3,750rpm and 320Nm of torque between 1500-2800rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Visually, the BS6 version does not get considerable cosmetic updates and the changes are limited to the BS6 engine upgrade and feature additions.

In terms of dimensions, the BS6 Mahindra Scorpio measures 4,456mm in length, 1,820mm in width (excluding ORVMs), 1,995 in height and has wheelbase of 2,680mm. The SUV is available in four colour options – pearl white (only for S9 and S11 variants), napoli black, molten red and dsat silver. The variant-wise prices for the BS6 Mahindra Scorpio will be known in the days to come.