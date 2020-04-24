BS6 Mahindra Scorpio coming soon: Variants explained

Mahindra Scorpio, a popular name in the SUV segment will soon be launched with a BS6 update. The company has started accepting bookings for BS6 version for a token amount of Rs 5,000. Under the hood, the BS6 compatible Mahindra Scorpio is powered by a 2.2-litre, mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 140bhp at 3,750rpm and 320Nm of torque between 1500-2800rpm. This engine gets a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

The BS6 Mahindra Scorpio is available in four variants - S5, S7, S9 and S11. Here are the variant-wise features –

S5

- Black front grille inserts/ black steel rims with wheel caps/ black ORVMs and door handles

- Black rear number plate applique/ black finish fender bezel/ bulb centre high mount stop lamp

- Seven side facing seat and nine side facing seat options/ manual ORVM adjustment/ manual central locking

- Silver footsteps/ static roof lamps/ swivel roof lamps/ Intellipark/ Micro hybrid technology

- Fabric upholstery/ front and second row 12V power outlets

S7

- Silver front grille inserts/ body coloured ORVMs and door handles/ ski rack/ spoiler

- Silver rear number plate applique/ silver skid plate/ silver finish fender bezel

- LED centre high mount stop lamp/ driver height adjust/ arm rest on front seats

- Seven side facing seat and eight front facing seat options/ electric adjustable ORVMs

- Roof mounted sunglass holder/ speakers and tweeters/ rear wash and wipe

- Aeroblade rear wiper/ rear demister/ remote central locking/ follow-me-home headlamps

- Black footsteps/ puddle lamps/ swivel roof lamps/ projector headlamps

- Latest generation braking system/ 2 DIN audio system with CD, USB and AUX/ voice assist system

S9

- Fully automatic temperature control (FATC)/ audio and cruise control on steering wheel

- ORVMs with side turn indicators/ anti-pinch and auto roll-up smart driver window

- Extended power window/ emergency call/ static bending headlamps

- Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth, USB and AUX

- Driver Information through Infotainment - average fuel economy, distance to empty, service reminder, etc.

- Gear shift indicator/ speed dependent volume control

S11

- Faux leather seat upholstery/ faux leather wrapped steering and gear lever

- Seven side facing seats, seven captain seats and eight front facing seats option

- GPS navigation in 10 languages/ reverse parking camera with dynamic assist

- Tyre-tronics/ rain and light sensors