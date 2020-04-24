Lotus’ last combustion engine model in works

- Will be an entry-level model with a practical cabin

- Expected to be priced between 55,000-100,000 pounds

Lotus is currently busy developing their new entry-level model which will also be their last model fitted with an internal combustion engine. The yet-to-be-named Lotus will be built at the carmaker’s Hethel plant in the UK and is expected to break cover either later this year or in 2021.

This new entry-level model will take cues from the flagship pure-electric Evija. The British carmaker is also completing the final stages of testing with the Evija. Pairing a 2000bhp hypercar with a small and practical combustion engine car is Lotus’ new strategy under Geely Holding’s ownership. This would enable Lotus to offer a volume product which is accessible to the regular drivers, while also offering wealthy buyers and connoisseurs to spend big on a highly profitable limited-edition hypercar.

However, unlike Aston Martin, Lamborghini and Porsche who opted to bring in an SUV for the volume product, Lotus will stick to an accessible sports car. It won’t be cramped and impractical like Lotus’ older models which were more track-focused. So we could see the new Lotus with a new platform, revamped design and more cabin space while still being one of the best driver’s car. The Chinese-owned British carmaker is aiming to make 1600 units a year which isn’t a mass-production number.

The last combustion engine model to roll out with Lotus badge is expected to carry a price tag between 55,000-100,000 pounds. Production will start at Hethel as soon as UK lifts the lockdown. The Evija, on the other hand, will enter production before the year ends. Only 130 units will be produced and given its exclusivity, almost all of them must have been sold out by now.

Note - Lotus Concept Cars used for representation

Source