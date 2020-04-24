Lexus India comes up with COVID-19 relief measures

- Lexus India announces support measures

- Includes manufacturer warranty extension

- Extension of maintenance service and warranty

Lexus India has announced different relief measures for its customers amidst the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. These include various initiatives including an extension of warranty and services.

There might be Lexus car owners who couldn't avail their RSA or extended warranty during the lockdown. Such customers can avail the same till 31 May 2020. Similarly, if there's any customer who’s Lexus car's warranty lapses during the ongoing lockdown, the same has been extended till the end of next month. What's more, dealerships have been informed to offer free maintenance service under individual validity extension if applicable.

All the afore-mentioned information is available on the manufacturer's website and customers can contact their nearest dealership for more details. The world is going through a crisis due to the COVID-19 outbreak and many carmakers are trying their best to provide help. Lexus too believes customers are its priority and they are ensuring to take necessary steps to offer their support.