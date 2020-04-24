Ford unveils all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400

- Makes 1400 BHP and a humongous 1500 Nm of torque

- Aims to hit the 8-second quarter mile barrier

The performance division at Ford, Ford Performance has just unveiled its first fully electric dragster prototype. Called the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, the beast is purpose-built and projected to deliver over 1400 BHP and over 1500 Nm of instant torque to demonstrate the capabilities of an electric powertrain in one of the most demanding race environments. The mad Mustang will aim to crush the quarter-mile in the low-8-second range at more than 270 kmph.

The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 honors the original Cobra Jet that first dominated drag strips in the late 1960's and still is a major force in sportsman drag racing today. Ford Performance continues to test Cobra Jet 1400 ahead of its world debut later this year at a drag racing event where fans, media and competitors alike will get to meet the race car, as well as see exactly what it’s capable of up on the asphalt.

Following the debut of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV – the first-ever, all-electric Mustang, the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype represents another opportunity to advance Mustang heritage and performance while simultaneously incorporating some of the most advanced technology coming to Ford’s future powertrains.