Hyundai Motor Group to launch NVIDIA DRIVE system as standard from 2022

- All new modes from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis will get NVIDIA DRIVE system from 2022 onwards

- The technology will offer a seamless and continuously enhanced in-vehicle AI user experiences

Hyundai Motor Group has announced its plan to introduce the NVIDIA DRIVE ‘connected car’ platform across all new models from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis from 2022 onwards. The high-performance ‘connected car’ computing system will feature across all models right from entry-level to premium vehicles. All future models will get in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems that are powered by the NVIDIA DRIVE as standard. The NVIDIA DRIVE includes a hardware and software stack, enabling Hyundai Motor Group’s IVI systems to combine audio, video, navigation, connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI)-based ‘connected car’ services. It is believed that the new technology will help the Group’s brands to offer seamless and continuously enhanced in-vehicle AI user experiences.

Hyundai Motor has been working with NVIDIA since 2015, and the NVIDIA DRIVE platform already underpins the advanced IVI systems found in the Genesis GV80 and G80. The companies have also been collaborating on an advanced digital cockpit, due to be launched in late 2021. The latest announcement takes the relationship further as Hyundai Motor Group lays the foundations for IVI systems that can support a wide range of future apps and features, across its entire model line-up.

The partnership with NVIDIA will enable Hyundai Motor Group to roll out its new 'connected car operating system' (ccOS) in future models. Developed in-house by Hyundai Motor Group, the new ccOS will bring together the large amount of data generated by the vehicle and its network of sensors, as well as external connected car data centers, providing a more pleasurable and convenient experience for the driver as well as the occupants.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Kani, Vice President of Autonomous Vehicles at NVIDIA said, “NVIDIA brought consumer electronic functionality and a graphics-rich user interface to infotainment systems more than a decade ago. Now, we are once again transforming these systems through the power of AI, helping Hyundai Motor Group increase safety and value, along with enhancing customer satisfaction, throughout the lifetime of the vehicle.”