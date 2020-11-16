Discounts up to Rs 3.06 lakh on Mahindra Alturas G4, XUV500, and Scorpio in November 2020

A few Mahindra dealerships in India are offering huge discounts across the model range this month. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is available with a cash discount of Rs 2.20 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs 16,000, and accessories worth Rs 20,000. The S5 variant of the Scorpio is offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and accessories worth Rs 10,000. All other variants of the SUV can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Mahindra XUV300 petrol variants are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The diesel variants of the model are offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Bolero is available with a cash discount of Rs 6,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

The W5 and W7 variants of the Mahindra XUV500 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 12,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 9,000. The W9 and W11 variants of the model are offered with a cash discount of Rs 13,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, a corporate discount of Rs 9,000, and accessories worth Rs 5,000. The Marazzo is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 6,000, and accessories worth Rs 5,000. The M2 variant of the MPV gets an additional cash discount of Rs 2,000. There are no discounts on the Thar and the KUV100 NXT.