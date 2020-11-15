CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mercedes EQS SUV begins road tests

    New Mercedes EQS SUV begins road tests

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    14,292 Views
    New Mercedes EQS SUV begins road tests

    -Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV to be based on company’s new EVA platform

    -Expected to launch in 2022 as a 2023 model. 

    Mercedes had recently announced its plans of launching the  EQE sedan, EQS sedan, EQE SUV and an EQS SUV for global markets and add a total of ten pure electric cars in the lineup by 2022. Out of these, the EQS SUV seems to be taking shape and was spied doing test runs in Germany.

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Left Side View

    As the name suggests, it will be a high-riding variant of the EQS sedan which is likely to make its debut in 2021. Both these cars will form part of the extended S-Class family. As seen in the spy images, the EQS SUV wears heavy camouflage hiding the overall design of the crossover. However, we can spot the blanked-off front grille with angular headlamps which seems to be the face for all upcoming electric vehicles by the carmaker. On the side are the flush-mounted door handles and rounded shoulder line near the rear window which are unlike the boxy ones seen on the GLS. The rear sports a roof spoiler with faux exhaust cutouts and makeshift tail lamps.

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Left Rear Three Quarter

    The EQS SUV will be based on Mercedes’ first dedicated EV platform, known as Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) which shall also form basis for future EQ siblings. The specifics of the EQS SUV  are closely guarded by Mercedes but we expect it to offer a power output range between 395bhp to 592bhp with an estimated range of 700kms. Upon launch in 2022 as a 2023 model, the EQS SUV will rival the likes of Tesla Model X and the recently unveiled BMW iX.

    Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz debuted in the EV market of India with the EQC SUV last month with a price tag of Rs 99.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The EQC comes to India via the CBU route and the prices are introductory only for the first 50 units. It is powered by two electric motors jointly producing 400bhp and 765Nm of peak torque and a claimed range of 471 kilometres. We have driven the EQC and to read our review, click here.

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQC
    ₹ 99.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mercedes-Benz
    • EQC
    • Mercedes-Benz EQC
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.06 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.05 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.15 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.25 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.09 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.15 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.09 Crore
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 41.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars