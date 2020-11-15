New Mercedes EQS SUV begins road tests

-Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV to be based on company’s new EVA platform

-Expected to launch in 2022 as a 2023 model.

Mercedes had recently announced its plans of launching the EQE sedan, EQS sedan, EQE SUV and an EQS SUV for global markets and add a total of ten pure electric cars in the lineup by 2022. Out of these, the EQS SUV seems to be taking shape and was spied doing test runs in Germany.

As the name suggests, it will be a high-riding variant of the EQS sedan which is likely to make its debut in 2021. Both these cars will form part of the extended S-Class family. As seen in the spy images, the EQS SUV wears heavy camouflage hiding the overall design of the crossover. However, we can spot the blanked-off front grille with angular headlamps which seems to be the face for all upcoming electric vehicles by the carmaker. On the side are the flush-mounted door handles and rounded shoulder line near the rear window which are unlike the boxy ones seen on the GLS. The rear sports a roof spoiler with faux exhaust cutouts and makeshift tail lamps.

The EQS SUV will be based on Mercedes’ first dedicated EV platform, known as Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) which shall also form basis for future EQ siblings. The specifics of the EQS SUV are closely guarded by Mercedes but we expect it to offer a power output range between 395bhp to 592bhp with an estimated range of 700kms. Upon launch in 2022 as a 2023 model, the EQS SUV will rival the likes of Tesla Model X and the recently unveiled BMW iX.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz debuted in the EV market of India with the EQC SUV last month with a price tag of Rs 99.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The EQC comes to India via the CBU route and the prices are introductory only for the first 50 units. It is powered by two electric motors jointly producing 400bhp and 765Nm of peak torque and a claimed range of 471 kilometres. We have driven the EQC and to read our review, click here.