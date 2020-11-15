All About Cars: Tata Gravitas Launch, Nissan Magnite, Crash Test Results

This week we talk about the new Tata Gravitas launch schedule, we talk a little about he needs crash test results from GNCAP, and we tell you what we like and don’t about the new Hyundai i20 having driven one.

Then of course we answer all your car buying questions. We tell you the best hatchback to buy under Rs five lakh; we tell you what’s the best car to buy under Rs 12 lakh; and which is better - the Kia Seltos or the Tata Harrier. We also answers questions regarding the iMT transmission available on the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet and tell you if there’s anything to worry about in terms of reliability or wear.

We tell you which is the better option - ceramic coating or paint protection film. We also tell you what’s the probability of using all wheel drive on a regular basis, and should you consider one when buying an SUV. We also talk a little about accessories; where to source them and why.