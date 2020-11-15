2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine variant revealed globally

-Carnival Hi-Limousine will be available in seven and nine-seat layout

-It will be powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol motor.

Kia Motors has unveiled a more premium Hi-Limousine variant of the Carnival in its home country. The fourth generation of the luxury MPV was unveiled in August and now the car manufacturer has gone further and introduced a more opulent version of the model in seven and nine-seat configurations.

The talking point of the Hi-Limousine is the extended roof height of 291mm which looks like a cargo box on the outside but provides abundant headroom for the rear passengers. Other exterior highlights include a tweaked bumper, silver skid plates and a larger rhombus-shaped chrome pattern front grille. The car also gets a side step, rear auxiliary brake lights and a ‘Hi-Limousine’ emblem badge to distinguish it from the regular model.

The interior of the Hi-Limousine looks more plush and gets more features above the regular one. The high loop gets a 21.5-inch smart monitor with TV signal, USB ports, HDMI and smart device mirror connectivity options. The second row gets big lounge-type seats with foldable leg rests; still housing the third-row seats for added occupancy. Other superior touches include ambient mood lighting, air purifier, pleated curtains, heated / cooled cup-holders for first and second row.

The safety equipment on the limo variant includes six airbags with the latest advanced driver assistance systems like forward, rear and rear-cross collision avoidance system, highway driving assistance, high beam assist, lane maintenance assistance, surround-view monitor and rear-view monitor integrated into the driver’s instrument console.

The drivetrain on duty is a 3.5-litre V6 petrol motor making 290bhp and 355Nm of peak torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Hi-Limousine is expected to go on sale internationally only next year. Meanwhile, the Carnival was launched in India in February this year with a starting price of Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom, all India) and can be had in three trims including Premium, Prestige and Limousine. It is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 197bhp and 440Nm of torque coupled to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. To read our review of the Kia Carnival, click here.