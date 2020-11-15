CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine variant revealed globally

    2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine variant revealed globally

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    638 Views
    2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine variant revealed globally

    -Carnival Hi-Limousine will be available in seven and nine-seat layout 

    -It will be powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol motor.

    Kia Carnival Left Rear Three Quarter

    Kia Motors has unveiled a more premium Hi-Limousine variant of the Carnival in its home country. The fourth generation of the luxury MPV was unveiled in August and now the car manufacturer has gone further and introduced a more opulent version of the model in seven and nine-seat configurations.

    Kia Carnival Second Row Seats

    The talking point of the Hi-Limousine is the extended roof height of 291mm which looks like a cargo box on the outside but provides abundant headroom for the rear passengers. Other exterior highlights include a tweaked bumper, silver skid plates and a larger rhombus-shaped chrome pattern front grille. The car also gets a side step, rear auxiliary brake lights and a ‘Hi-Limousine’ emblem badge to distinguish it from the regular model.

    Kia Carnival Infotainment System

    The interior of the Hi-Limousine looks more plush and gets more features above the regular one. The high loop gets a 21.5-inch smart monitor with TV signal, USB ports, HDMI and smart device mirror connectivity options. The second row gets big lounge-type seats with foldable leg rests; still housing the third-row seats for added occupancy. Other superior touches include ambient mood lighting, air purifier, pleated curtains, heated / cooled cup-holders for first and second row. 

    Kia Carnival Left Rear Three Quarter

    The safety equipment on the limo variant includes six airbags with the latest advanced driver assistance systems like forward, rear and rear-cross collision avoidance system, highway driving assistance, high beam assist, lane maintenance assistance, surround-view monitor and rear-view monitor integrated into the driver’s instrument console. 

    The drivetrain on duty is a 3.5-litre V6 petrol motor making 290bhp and 355Nm of peak torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Hi-Limousine is expected to go on sale internationally only next year. Meanwhile, the Carnival was launched in India in February this year with a starting price of Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom, all India) and can be had in three trims including Premium, Prestige and Limousine. It is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 197bhp and 440Nm of torque coupled to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. To read our review of the Kia Carnival, click here.

    Kia Carnival Image
    Kia Carnival
    ₹ 24.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Kia
    • Kia Carnival
    • Carnival
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Kia Carnival Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 29.90 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 31.22 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 29.35 Lakh
    Pune₹ 30.30 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 29.71 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 27.87 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 29.95 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 27.76 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 28.26 Lakh
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.72 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars