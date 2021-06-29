CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai launches new contactless sales initiative

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    217 Views
    Hyundai launches new contactless sales initiative

    - Launches AI chatbox – ‘Hi Hyundai

    - Hyundai Showroom Live has catered to over 50,000 customers

    Taking a step further in giving its customers a contactless and paperless car buying experience, Hyundai Motor India has launched the AI chatbox - ‘Hi Hyundai’ on its online buying platform. The service is an extension under the ‘Hyundai Showroom Live’ initiative that was launched by the carmaker in November, 2020. 

    Hyundai states that since the launch of this service, the carmaker has been able to serve over 50,000 customers with nearly 5,000 virtual sales consultations. It offers facilities like 360-degree virtual view, vehicle specifications, feature hotspots, brochures, and model comparisons.

    The newly introduced AI chatbox – ‘Hi Hyundai’ offers a range of customer services for potential as well as existing customers. The chatbox is designed to assist prospective buyers during various stages of purchase experience like exploring different Hyundai cars, locating nearby dealerships, browse the latest offers, book a test drive or a new car.

    The existing customers can avail of services like scheduling car service appointments, warranty information check, inquire service cost, and accessing extended warranty and roadside assistance.

    Commenting on the success of contactless sales initiatives, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Pioneering innovation in Automotive Retail, Hyundai has been at the forefront introducing multiple initiatives that offer customers a contactless virtual experience through their car buying journey and beyond. Last year, in November we launched a contactless sales initiative – Hyundai Showroom Live that has been well accepted by customers with over 50 000 contactless video conference sales consultations so far. Additionally, with the launch of ‘Hi Hyundai’, AI Chatbot customers can seamlessly experience an intuitive virtual assistance for all their queries. As we adopt more and more digital initiatives, Hyundai will continue to lead the industry with thoughtful innovations for enhanced customer delight.” 

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 16.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MoRTH extends deadline for dual front airbags in existing models to 31 December, 2021
     Next 
    Citroën-CarWale last-mile collaboration: French motoring, now at your doorstep

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Alcazar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.53 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 20.51 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.01 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.53 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.82 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.39 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.99 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.17 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.39 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai launches new contactless sales initiative