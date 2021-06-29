Hyundai launches new contactless sales initiative

- Launches AI chatbox – ‘Hi Hyundai’

- Hyundai Showroom Live has catered to over 50,000 customers

Taking a step further in giving its customers a contactless and paperless car buying experience, Hyundai Motor India has launched the AI chatbox - ‘Hi Hyundai’ on its online buying platform. The service is an extension under the ‘Hyundai Showroom Live’ initiative that was launched by the carmaker in November, 2020.

Hyundai states that since the launch of this service, the carmaker has been able to serve over 50,000 customers with nearly 5,000 virtual sales consultations. It offers facilities like 360-degree virtual view, vehicle specifications, feature hotspots, brochures, and model comparisons.

The newly introduced AI chatbox – ‘Hi Hyundai’ offers a range of customer services for potential as well as existing customers. The chatbox is designed to assist prospective buyers during various stages of purchase experience like exploring different Hyundai cars, locating nearby dealerships, browse the latest offers, book a test drive or a new car.

The existing customers can avail of services like scheduling car service appointments, warranty information check, inquire service cost, and accessing extended warranty and roadside assistance.

Commenting on the success of contactless sales initiatives, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Pioneering innovation in Automotive Retail, Hyundai has been at the forefront introducing multiple initiatives that offer customers a contactless virtual experience through their car buying journey and beyond. Last year, in November we launched a contactless sales initiative – Hyundai Showroom Live that has been well accepted by customers with over 50 000 contactless video conference sales consultations so far. Additionally, with the launch of ‘Hi Hyundai’, AI Chatbot customers can seamlessly experience an intuitive virtual assistance for all their queries. As we adopt more and more digital initiatives, Hyundai will continue to lead the industry with thoughtful innovations for enhanced customer delight.”