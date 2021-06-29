Citroën-CarWale last-mile collaboration: French motoring, now at your doorstep

-Industry-first collaboration between Citroën and CarWale

-To be available for future Citroën models

Industry-first

Recently, French automaker Citroën, in collaboration with India’s leading automotive research portal CarWale, announced a partnership for last-mile delivery for their C5 Aircross SUV. This is a landmark initiative and is a first in the Indian car market. Creating a convergence between digital and physical buying, the collaboration aims to deliver the C5 Aircross right to the doorstep of buyers in over 50 cities across the country.

Online Experience

The start of any car buying experience nowadays is a lot of legwork online and that’s where Citroën’s new immersive online experience draws you into its world. Using its philosophy of Any Time, Anywhere, Any Device, Any Content, (ATAWADAC) the French automaker has given its buyers the option to fully immerse themselves in the world of Citroen and of course personalise their own C5 Aircross if they chose to do so. The automaker says that nowadays everyone does their car research off the internet and so such a design only seems like a natural extension of the research and buying process.

Doorstep delivery

Now that you have spent hours in Citroën’s immersive online experience and also test-driven the car, you finally decide to buy it and place an order. However, the nearest dealership is too far away from you. So what do you do?

Citroën has set up 10 showrooms across the country to cater to various regions and through this novel initiative in collaboration with CarWale, it has expanded its presence to 50 cities across the country. This means that wherever you are, Citroën will get a car delivered to you and that is where we, CarWale, step into the picture.

Last-mile delivery

As part of this collaboration, we will deliver a new C5 Aircross, with all the formalities completed, registration included, right to your doorstep for you to begin your Citroen ownership experience. In fact, at the time of writing this story, two buyers in Surat and Chandigarh have already taken delivery of their new vehicles. What’s more, all future Citroen models under its new C-Cubed programme that will be launched in India will be covered under this new delivery initiative.

Commenting on the collaboration, Joël Verany VP- S&M Synergies, Stellantis India, said, “With the SOL model, we are extending the reach for the customer and will cover more than 50 cities for the delivery. CarWale is the link with the customer at the moment of the delivery.'