    2021 BMW 5 Series facelift - Engine, transmission and specs described

    Gajanan Kashikar

    The 5 Series has been one of the most popular executive sedans in the world. The first 5 Series (codenamed, E12) came in during 1972 and is now in its seventh generation. BMW recently updated the seventh-gen model which has been launched in India with introductory prices starting from Rs 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three different engine options and we are going to check them out in detail.

    Engines

    BMW has a wide range of engine options to power its numerous fleet of cars from 1 to 8 Series and the X and Z model range. As a parent company, BMW Group also provides a few engines to its subsidiaries. From the smallest inline-three to the mighty V12, BMW has an enormous family of engines.

    This updated 5 Series is offered in one petrol and two diesel engine choices. To begin with, the entry-level model in the 5 Series range, the 530i M Sport is powered by a 1,998cc inline four-cylinder twin-scroll turbo petrol engine. This belongs to the B48 engine family.

    Engine Shot

    It produces 248bhp at 5,200rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,450 and 4,800rpm. The front-mounted motor delivers all the power to the rear-wheel-drive system. Besides, another tweaked version of this engine is used in the 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, 6 Series GT and X3 sold in the Indian market.

    On the other hand, the 520d Luxury Line gets a 1,995cc inline four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that makes 188bhp at 4,000rpm and 400Nm of torque between 1,750 to 2,500rpm. It comes from the B47 range of diesel engines used in a variety of BMW cars such as the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, X1, X3 and 6 Series GT.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Lastly, the most powerful 5 Series in the lineup, the 530d M Sport features a 2,993cc straight-six turbo diesel engine that generates 261bhp at 4,000rpm and 620Nm of torque between 2,000 and 2,500rpm. This engine belongs to the B57 engine family which is also used in the X4, X5 and the 6 Series GT. Besides, it delivers all the power to the rear axle.

    BMW 5 Series Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Transmission

    All the variants in the 5 Series range are paired with an eight-speed Steptronic torque-converter automatic. It is an electronically controlled transmission with a sophisticated onboard computer. Although this is a fully automatic transmission a driver can take over the system to shift the gears manually via the paddle shifters. To read our in-depth first drive review of the new 5 Series, please do click here.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Specifications

    The 5 Series comes with a drive selector which lets you switch between various driving modes such as Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport and Adaptive. However, the M Sport versions also feature an extra sport plus mode - the 530i and the 530d. Each mode can alter the response of various mechanicals such as steering, suspension, engine and transmission.

    Left Side View

    BMW offers an adaptive suspension with individual damping as standard in all three variants. In addition to that, there are eight airbags, dynamic stability and traction control, cruise control with a braking assist, cornering brake control and electronic differential lock control.

    Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

    BMW M340i bookings re-opened

