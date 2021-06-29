BMW M340i bookings re-opened

- The BMW M340i is powered by a 387bhp 3.0-litre petrol engine

- The model is now offered only in two colours

BMW India launched the M340i in the country back in March this year with a price tag of Rs 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The company had allotted only 40 units of the model, all of which were sold out within a day of its launch.

Now, BMW has revealed that the carmaker has re-opened bookings for the M340i with effect from today. The model is available in two colours including Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey. We have driven the M340i and you can read our review here.

Under the hood, the BMW M340i is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 387bhp and 500Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Exterior highlights of the BMW M340i include all LED lighting, tweaked front and rear bumpers, as well as 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the model is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, HUD, ambient lighting, and a fully digital instrument console.