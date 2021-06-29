CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    433 Views
    Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore

    - Powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that generates 567bhp/700Nm

    - Produced by JaguarLand Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations

    The fastest and the most powerful, Range Rover SVR has been launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom, India). The performance SUV is manufactured by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations. Apart from superior performance figures, the Range Rover Sport SVR gets a distinctive set of cosmetic and feature options as compared to the regular models. 

    Dashboard

    The newly launched Range Rover Sport SVR is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that generates 567bhp and 700Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed torque converter. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0 – 100kmph in just 4.5-seconds. The top speed is restricted at 280kmph. 

    Based on the lightweight and robust all-aluminium architecture, the vehicle has received bespoke enhancements to the chassis to offer superior driving dynamics. Visually, the Range Rover SVR gets a revised bumper and the larger vents claim to offer better brake cooling. The SUV gets body-coloured detailing at the rear along with an SVR badge to distinguish it from the rest. The performance brake pads and discs provide enhanced performance at higher temperatures, ensuring the braking system is more resistant to fade during dynamic driving.

    Instrument Cluster

    As for the interior, the Range Rover Sport SVR upholstery is finished in high-quality perforated Windsor leather. The seat backs are finished in satin black with an embossed SVR logo on the headrest. Additional feature highlights include the 825-watts 19-speaker Meridian Surround Sound System with dual-channel subwoofer and Trifield technology.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    ₹ 91.23 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BMW M340i bookings re-opened
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq fuel efficiency figures revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - June 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

    ₹ 59.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.16 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.16 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.06 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.18 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.11 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.01 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.10 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.02 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.03 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore