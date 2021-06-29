Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore

- Powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that generates 567bhp/700Nm

- Produced by JaguarLand Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations

The fastest and the most powerful, Range Rover SVR has been launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom, India). The performance SUV is manufactured by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations. Apart from superior performance figures, the Range Rover Sport SVR gets a distinctive set of cosmetic and feature options as compared to the regular models.

The newly launched Range Rover Sport SVR is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that generates 567bhp and 700Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed torque converter. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0 – 100kmph in just 4.5-seconds. The top speed is restricted at 280kmph.

Based on the lightweight and robust all-aluminium architecture, the vehicle has received bespoke enhancements to the chassis to offer superior driving dynamics. Visually, the Range Rover SVR gets a revised bumper and the larger vents claim to offer better brake cooling. The SUV gets body-coloured detailing at the rear along with an SVR badge to distinguish it from the rest. The performance brake pads and discs provide enhanced performance at higher temperatures, ensuring the braking system is more resistant to fade during dynamic driving.

As for the interior, the Range Rover Sport SVR upholstery is finished in high-quality perforated Windsor leather. The seat backs are finished in satin black with an embossed SVR logo on the headrest. Additional feature highlights include the 825-watts 19-speaker Meridian Surround Sound System with dual-channel subwoofer and Trifield technology.