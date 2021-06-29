CarWale
    MoRTH extends deadline for dual front airbags in existing models to 31 December, 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Existing models mandatorily need to have dual front airbags by 31 December, 2021

    - Dual front airbags for new models were implemented from 1 April, 2021

    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has extended the deadline for mandatory installation of dual front airbags in the existing models to 31 December, 2021. The government has extended the deadline in view of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.  Back in March, the government had announced the mandatory provision of dual airbags in the front row of all cars manufactured and sold in India. For newer models, the deadline was set as 1 April, 2021, while existing models were required to offer a minimum of one airbag for the driver. 

    It is believed that the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had approached the government seeking more time for implementation of the rule on the existing models. The extension in the deadline for existing models will particularly be helpful for existing entry-level car models in the country. However, post the implementation of the new regulation the new car prices might increase.

    The mandate for dual front airbags is based on the suggestions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety. The notification adds that the airbags need to meet the AIS 145 standard under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications.

    Hyundai launches new contactless sales initiative

