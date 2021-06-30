Hyundai Venue waiting period soars to three months

- The Hyundai Venue was launched in May 2019

- The model is available with three engine options across six variants

Hyundai launched the Venue sub-four metre SUV back in May 2019. The model is available with three engine options across six variants. Customers can also choose from a range of eight colours. The Venue, just like its elder sibling, the Creta, commands a long waiting period. The waiting period for the latter stands at five months, details of which can be read here.

During the launch of the new Hyundai Alcazar, officials of the Korean automobile manufacturer revealed that the waiting period for the Venue currently stretches between two to three months. The Venue has been a strong seller for the brand, and back in April 2021, it outsold the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, details of which are available here.

Engine options on the Hyundai Venue include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel motor, and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit, a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque-converter automatic unit, a seven-speed DCT unit, and an iMT unit. To read our review of the Venue iMT, click here.