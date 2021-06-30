CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Venue waiting period soars to three months

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    444 Views
    Hyundai Venue waiting period soars to three months

    - The Hyundai Venue was launched in May 2019

    - The model is available with three engine options across six variants

    Hyundai launched the Venue sub-four metre SUV back in May 2019. The model is available with three engine options across six variants. Customers can also choose from a range of eight colours. The Venue, just like its elder sibling, the Creta, commands a long waiting period. The waiting period for the latter stands at five months, details of which can be read here.

    During the launch of the new Hyundai Alcazar, officials of the Korean automobile manufacturer revealed that the waiting period for the Venue currently stretches between two to three months. The Venue has been a strong seller for the brand, and back in April 2021, it outsold the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, details of which are available here.

    Engine options on the Hyundai Venue include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel motor, and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit, a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque-converter automatic unit, a seven-speed DCT unit, and an iMT unit. To read our review of the Venue iMT, click here.

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.92 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    MoRTH extends deadline for dual front airbags in existing models to 31 December, 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.11 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.40 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.87 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.13 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.28 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.90 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.00 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.67 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.67 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Venue waiting period soars to three months