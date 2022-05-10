Hyundai Ioniq 5 listed on official website; launch likely soon

- Hyundai has confirmed that the Ioniq 5 will be launched in India in H2 2022

- The model will rival the likes of the Kia EV6

Hyundai India has listed the Ioniq 5 on its official website, hinting that the model could be introduced in the country soon. The carmaker had previously revealed that the EV would be launched in India in the second half of 2022.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be a part of the brand’s plans to introduce six EVs in its line-up by 2028, details of which are available here. Expected to arrive in the country via the CKD route, the Ioniq 5 is based on the company’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Exterior highlights of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 include LED headlamps with square DRLs, 20-inch aerodynamically-designed alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, a set of pixelated LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 could come equipped with a large console on the dashboard, with one screen each for the instrument console and the infotainment system, a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, an adjustable seat for the second row, and a sliding centre console.

Globally, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is offered with 58kWh and 72.6kWh battery packs with RWD or AWD configurations. It remains unknown which of these battery packs will be offered on the India-spec model. To read more about the Ioniq 5, click here.