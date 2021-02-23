Hyundai all-electric Ioniq 5 unveiled globally

Hyundai has taken its major step in the EV game with the introduction of the new Ioniq 5 e-crossover. Previously showcased in 2019 as Concept 45 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the Ioniq 5 has finally taken shape and will be based on the carmaker’s own architecture – Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

On the design front, the Ioniq 5 looks distinct with its pixel-type headlights and taillights. The clamshell bonnet has also been retained from the concept model and the 20-inch aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels are separated by a long wheelbase of 3,000mm. The rear specifically looks striking with the pixelated taillights bridged by a thick black stripe and a relatively thin LED line. The flush-fitting door handles and the contrast roof-mounted spoiler add to the aesthetic appeal of the crossover.

On the inside, the cabin has acres of legroom, thanks to the flat bed which was possible due to the new EV platform. The sliding front centre console and fully reclining front seats add to the overall practicality and convenience of the Ioniq 5. Even the rear seats can be adjusted back and forth and a majority of the touchpoints are made using eco-friendly and sustainably sourced materials.

The Ioniq 5 can be had with two battery pack options – 58kWh and 72.6 kWh. These can further be paired with either a rear motor or with both front and rear motors. The 72.6 kWh with an all-wheel-drive-setup (AWD) produces 301bhp and 605Nm of torque while the two-wheel-drive (2WD) configuration makes 214bhp and 350Nm of torque. Whereas, the smaller 58 kWh battery with AWD produces 232bhp/605Nm torque and with the 2WD a humble 168bhp/350Nm of peak torque. The 350-kW ultra-fast charging can juice up the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. It can support both 400V and 800V charging infrastructures without the need for external adapters.

The unique vehicle-to-load ports (V2L) are located under the second-row seats and on the exterior which enables the users to charge electric devices such as electric bicycles, scooters, and laptops. The Ioniq 5 will also come equipped with autonomous driver assistance systems such as safe exit assist, driver attention warning, surround-view monitor, forward collision-avoidance assistance, and highway driving assist, to name a few.

Initially, the Ioniq 5 will be available in three trims – Standard, Long Range Exclusive, and Prestige, with the prices yet to be revealed. The deliveries will commence in the first half of 2021 beginning with the South Korean and European markets expanding to other international markets by the end of the year. India currently has the Kona Electric EV and is unlike to greet the Ioniq 5 in the near future.