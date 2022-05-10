CarWale
    Ferrari showcases the unique SP48 Unica

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Ferrari showcases the unique SP48 Unica

    Maranello’s Special Projects division has developed a new bespoke model, called the SP48 Unica, for one of its long-standing clients. This one-of-a-kind supercar is based on the F8 Tributo and boasts an eight-cylinder engine. With this, the SP48 Unica joins the bloodline of Ferrari’s uber-exclusive series of supercars.

    The letters in the moniker SP48 are short for Special Project, whereas ‘48’ denotes that Ferrari has created 48 one-off fast automobiles so far.

    Ferrari Left Side View

    Designed by Ferrari Styling Centre, this two-seat Berlinetta bears arrow-shaped fascia, while the centre mirrors the shaft — the long spine of the arrow. In addition, Ferrari has also redesigned headlamps and relocated the air inlets, which cool the brakes. Interestingly, the marque has created the engine air intakes and front radiator grille using advanced 3D printing technology. At the back, it gets a closed-off carbon-fibre panel instead of the rear-glass-window.

    Ferrari Right Rear Three Quarter

    The interior of the SP48 is reminiscent of the F8 Tributo. However, to create a distinction between the two, the cockpit features the Alcantara trim in black. Furthermore, Ferrari has used ‘iridescent reddish-orange’ fabric to match the exterior paint.

    Meanwhile, the mid-mounted 3,902cc, twin-turbocharged, 90-degree V8 petrol mill delivers 710bhp.

    Ferrari Rear View
