Over the last few years, we have witnessed significant growth in sales in the SUV segment. Moreover, SUVs have also been major contributors to the overall car sales in the country. Read below to learn about the top-three bestselling SUVs in India in April 2022.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta lead the segment with 12,651 unit sales in the country last month as compared to 12,463 unit sales in April 2021, thereby registering a growth of two per cent. In terms of overall sales, Creta emerged as the fourth highest-selling model in the country in April 2022. The company recently launched the 2022 Hyundai Creta in India and its details can be read here. Apart from this, Hyundai has also introduced the Creta Knight Edition and you can know more about it here.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos emerged as the second bestseller in the segment with 7,506 unit sales in April 2022 as compared to 8,086 unit sales in April 2021. The seven per cent drop in sales is attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. Recently, Kia India launched the 2022 Seltos with fresh feature updates. To learn more about the 2022 Kia Seltos, click here.

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 has caught the attention of new car buyers in the country. The company sold 4,494 units of the XUV700 in India last month. The waiting period for the new model now stretches over a few months as the company continues to be one among many automakers in the country to be affected by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. Meanwhile, Mahindra XUV700 recently received its highest price hike of up to Rs 78,311, which varies depending on the variant. To learn more about it, click here.