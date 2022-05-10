CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top-three bestselling SUVs in India in April 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,714 Views
    Top-three bestselling SUVs in India in April 2022

    Over the last few years, we have witnessed significant growth in sales in the SUV segment. Moreover, SUVs have also been major contributors to the overall car sales in the country. Read below to learn about the top-three bestselling SUVs in India in April 2022. 

    Hyundai Creta

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Creta lead the segment with 12,651 unit sales in the country last month as compared to 12,463 unit sales in April 2021, thereby registering a growth of two per cent. In terms of overall sales, Creta emerged as the fourth highest-selling model in the country in April 2022. The company recently launched the 2022 Hyundai Creta in India and its details can be read here. Apart from this, Hyundai has also introduced the Creta Knight Edition and you can know more about it here.

    Kia Seltos

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia Seltos emerged as the second bestseller in the segment with 7,506 unit sales in April 2022 as compared to 8,086 unit sales in April 2021. The seven per cent drop in sales is attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. Recently, Kia India launched the 2022 Seltos with fresh feature updates. To learn more about the 2022 Kia Seltos, click here.

    Mahindra XUV700 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra XUV700 has caught the attention of new car buyers in the country. The company sold 4,494 units of the XUV700 in India last month. The waiting period for the new model now stretches over a few months as the company continues to be one among many automakers in the country to be affected by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. Meanwhile, Mahindra XUV700 recently received its highest price hike of up to Rs 78,311, which varies depending on the variant. To learn more about it, click here.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Ferrari showcases the unique SP48 Unica

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4890 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.36 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.15 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.27 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.45 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.63 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.59 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.75 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.74 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.58 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4890 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top-three bestselling SUVs in India in April 2022