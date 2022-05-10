Tata Nexon EV Max to get wireless mobile charging

- New Tata Nexon EV Max will be launched in India tomorrow

- The model will return a claimed real-world range of 300km

Tata Motors has released another teaser of the Nexon EV Max ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place tomorrow. The model has been previously spotted testing in the country on multiple occasions.

As per a new teaser shared by the brand, the 2022 Tata Nexon EV Max will come equipped with a wireless mobile charger. Previous teasers have revealed that the model will get an illuminated dial for the gear lever, an electric parking brake with auto-hold function, and disc brakes for all four wheels.

The new Tata Nexon EV Max is claimed to return a real-world range of 300km, and we expect an ARAI-certified range of more than 400km. The Nexon EV is currently powered on a single charge by a 30.2kWh battery pack that produces 125bhp and 245Nm of torque and claims to return an ARAI-certified range of 312km on a single charge.