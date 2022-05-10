CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Nexon EV Max to get wireless mobile charging

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    13,436 Views
    Tata Nexon EV Max to get wireless mobile charging

    - New Tata Nexon EV Max will be launched in India tomorrow

    - The model will return a claimed real-world range of 300km

    Tata Motors has released another teaser of the Nexon EV Max ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place tomorrow. The model has been previously spotted testing in the country on multiple occasions.

    Tata Nexon EV Max USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    As per a new teaser shared by the brand, the 2022 Tata Nexon EV Max will come equipped with a wireless mobile charger. Previous teasers have revealed that the model will get an illuminated dial for the gear lever, an electric parking brake with auto-hold function, and disc brakes for all four wheels.

    The new Tata Nexon EV Max is claimed to return a real-world range of 300km, and we expect an ARAI-certified range of more than 400km. The Nexon EV is currently powered on a single charge by a 30.2kWh battery pack that produces 125bhp and 245Nm of torque and claims to return an ARAI-certified range of 312km on a single charge.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Image
    Tata Nexon EV Max
    ₹ 17.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 listed on official website; launch likely soon
     Next 
    Next-gen BMW M2 officially teased

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Max Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Tata Nexon EV Max Right Front Three Quarter
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32428 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32428 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon EV Max to get wireless mobile charging