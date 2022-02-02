CarWale
    Hyundai India sells 44,022 vehicles in January 2022; exports grow by 16 per cent

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Hyundai India sells 44,022 vehicles in January 2022; exports grow by 16 per cent

    - Exports to global markets stood at 9,405 units

    - Total sales slumped by 11 per cent

    Hyundai Motor India has revealed the sales figures for January 2022. The carmaker logged total cumulative sales of 53,427 units in the previous month. Out of the total sales, the carmaker sold 44,022 vehicles in the domestic market while 9,405 units were exported to the international markets. On a yearly scale, domestic sales slumped by over 15 per cent.

    Hyundai Right Front Three Quarter

    Last week, Hyundai Creta achieved a new export milestone of 32,799 units in CY2021. The company exported a total of 42,238 SUVs in the previous year. Besides this, Hyundai India is expected to launch the Creta facelift, new Tucson, and the refreshed Venue this year. To know more about the upcoming Hyundai models in 2022, click here.

    Last month, Hyundai India hiked the prices of select models in its portfolio. While the prices of the 

    Hyundai Right Front Three Quarter

    Elantra, Tucson, and Kona Electric remain unchanged, other models are now expensive by up to Rs 22,000. The new prices are effective from January 2022 and you can know the new model-wise prices here. 

