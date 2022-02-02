CarWale
    Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring introduced in India at Rs 2.50 crore

    German sports carmaker Porsche has discreetly introduced the all-new 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 with Touring Package in India at Rs 2.50 crore, ex-showroom. The twins are available in a choice of a manual or automatic gearbox, without extra cost. Meanwhile, The 992-generation 911 GT3 made its global debut at the beginning of last year, while the first-ever 911 GT3 Touring was showcased in mid-2021.

    Porsche 911 GT3 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The 911 GT3 is a track-oriented sports car, while the 911 GT3 with Touring Package is a toned-down version of the standard GT3. The twins feature a highly tuned-up 3,996cc, flat-six cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that comes mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed PDK automatic transmission. This motor generates 503bhp and 470Nm torque.

    Porsche 911 GT3 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    With automatic transmission, the GT3 twins can go from zero to 100kmph in just 3.4 seconds, while it’s rated at 3.9 seconds for the models with a manual gearbox. Similarly, they can achieve a top speed of 320kmph (318kmph AT). Besides this, the 911 GT3 comes equipped with a double wishbone setup at front for the first time.

    Porsche 911 GT3 Right Front Three Quarter

    Compared to the 992 911, Porsche has improved aerodynamic efficiency in the 911 GT3 models. For instance, it’s given a new carbon fibre bonnet with two air outlets, a new bumper with a large radiator grille, an expandable front splitter, a massive swan-neck shaped rear wing and a new diffuser. In the GT3 Touring, the brand has swapped the swan-neck rear wing with an adaptive spoiler. It also gets a chrome window trim.

    Porsche 911 GT3 Instrument Cluster

    Inside, the GT3 twins have the typical 911 cockpit. They come with a three-spoke steering wheel with a drive modes selector, a semi-digital instrument cluster (an analogue rev counter with two seven-inch displays), the latest iteration of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with a 10.9-inch infotainment touchscreen and electronically adjustable Sports Seats Plus. Moreover, the GT3 Touring cockpit features more leather inside.

    Porsche 911 GT3 Dashboard

    Meanwhile, Porsche offers an optional Clubsport package for additional protection at race tracks. The Clubsport package comprises a roll-cage, six-point racing harness, and a fire extinguisher with mounting brackets. It is more important to note that this package is available at no additional cost and has to be purchased separately from the Porsche Motorsport department.

    Model and variant specific prices, ex-showroom
    911 GT3 manualRs 24,996,000
    911 GT3 automaticRs 24,996,000
    911 GT3 Touring manualRs 24,996,000
    911 GT3 Touring automaticRs 24,996,000
