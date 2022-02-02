Audi Q7 facelift launching tomorrow - What should you expect?

German luxury automaker Audi is all set to launch the new Q7 in India tomorrow, 3 February 2022. The brand had already commenced assembling the SUV in Maharashtra in December 2021. In fact, bookings for the Q7 were opened earlier this month. That said, Audi will offer this SUV in a choice of two trims: Premium Plus and Technology.

For the Indian market, the Q7 facelift will be available with a new petrol powertrain: a 3.0-litre, V6, twin-turbocharged petrol engine paired to an eight-speed automatic unit. What’s more, this Q7 also comes with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and the Quattro all-wheel drive. To know more about the new Q7, do read our first-drive review here.

This mid-life update brings a few subtle changes to the Q7's exterior. For starters, there are new Matrix LED headlamps, Audi Q family signature DRLs, new bumpers and tweaked rear lights. On the inside, it features redesigned fascia with a new steering wheel and three different displays (the Audi Virtual Cockpit and dual-touchscreen MMI).

For the India-spec Q7, Audi has given a panoramic sunroof, adaptive air suspension, eight airbags, a Bang & Olufsen surround sound system, four-zone temperature control, ambient lighting, wireless charging with Audi Phone Box, Audi Air Quality Package, hands-free boot opening, Audi Park Assist, a 360-degree camera setup and 19-inch alloy wheels. Once launched, the new Q7 will take on the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90, Land Rover Discovery, and Lexus RX.