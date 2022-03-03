Hyundai India records sale of 53,159 vehicles in February 2022; domestic sales fall by over 14 per cent

- Monthly sales continue to decline due to semiconductor shortage

- Exports drop by 10.7 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited has revealed the sales report for February 2022. The carmaker sold a total of 53,159 units in the previous month, of which 44,050 vehicles were sold in the domestic market. Hyundai dispatched 9,109 units to the international markets. Overall, the domestic sales slumped by 14.6 per cent when compared to February 2021 while the total sales were affected by 14 per cent.

In other news, Hyundai India is likely to rejig the variant line-up of the i20 in the coming weeks, details of which can be known here. The carmaker has also recently delisted the Elantra sedan from its official website. The flagship sedan offering from the Korean automaker was offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

This year, we expect Hyundai to bring in the facelifted versions of the Venue and the Tucson to India. The prototypes of these models were also spotted testing in the country and you can know all about it here. The Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to receive cosmetic upgrades in the form of a new front grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, and a new set of tail lamps. The cabin would also be refreshed with new upholstery and features.