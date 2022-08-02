CarWale
    Hyundai India posts cumulative sales of 63,851 units in July 2022

    Jay Shah

    626 Views
    Hyundai India posts cumulative sales of 63,851 units in July 2022

    - Exports register 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth

    - New Hyundai Tucson to be launched on 4 August

    Registering a gradual and positive trend in sales, Hyundai India logged cumulative sales of 63,851 units in July 2022. Out of the total sales, the carmaker sold 50,500 vehicles in the domestic market while 13,351 cars were exported to the global markets. When compared on a yearly scale, domestic sales have increased by 5.1 per cent. The total sales figures are also slightly higher when compared to June 2022 when the carmaker retailed 62,351 units. 

    Hyundai Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, Hyundai India launched the Venue facelift on 16 June. The refreshed compact SUV gets newer alloy wheels, a chrome-dominated front grille, and connecting LED tail lamps. It also packs in features like a digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, and an electrically-adjustable driver seat. Do read our first drive review of the new Hyundai Venue SX(O) iMT.

    Hyundai Left Front Three Quarter

    This week, Hyundai will reveal the prices of the flagship Tucson SUV. The new Tucson was unveiled last month and the SUV now gets new exterior styling, a redesigned cabin, an all-wheel-drivetrain, and ADAS for the very first time. The Tucson can be had in Platinum and Signature variants and bookings are underway for Rs 50,000. 

    Commenting on July 2022 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With the improvement in the semi-conductor situation, the passenger vehicle segment is showing positive trends riding on the green shoots of pent-up demand and customer desire towards personal mobility. Further, the newly launched Hyundai Tucson has built strong momentum ahead of the festive season and received an overwhelming customer response. We remain optimistic towards the future prospects of the Indian Auto Industry.”

