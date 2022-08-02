Honda City Hybrid eHEV, all-new City, and WR-V prices increased by up to Rs 39,100

- Honda City hybrid prices have been hiked for the first time

- Fourht-gen City prices remain unchanged

Honda Cars India has discreetly increased the prices of select models in its product range from August 2022. The price rise is applicable to models including the all-new City, City eHEV, Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V.

The Honda City eHEV hybrid receives the most significant price hike of Rs 39,100, which is applicable only to the ZX variant with solid paintjobs. Next in line are the Jazz and the all-new (fifth-gen) City, which receive a uniform price rise of Rs 11,000 each, and are applicable to all the variants in the range.

The diesel variants of the Honda WR-V witness a price increase of Rs 11,000, while prices of the petrol variants remain unchanged. Coming to the Amaze, the prices for the E MT diesel variant remain unchanged, while all other variants receive a price hike ranging from Rs 6,300 to Rs 11,000. The carmaker has not made any revision to the prices of the fourth-gen City.