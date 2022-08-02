CarWale
    Rolls Royce Spector enters second phase testing in the French Riviera

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    670 Views
    Rolls Royce Spector enters second phase testing in the French Riviera

    Rolls Royce, the British iconic luxury marque, has been testing its first all-electric car, the Spector Coupé, for a while. After completing tests in extreme conditions in Arjeplog, Sweden, the Spector prototype has entered the second phase of testing, that is, scrutiny of its everyday use in the French Riviera, also known as Côte d’Azur. Meanwhile, the firm will commence deliveries of the Spector in the fourth quarter of 2023.

    Rolls-Royce Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Spector will be a cutting-edge automobile with its advanced suite of software, such as the tweaked satellite-based ‘magic ride carpet’ suspension. Furthermore, Rolls Royce has used bespoke architecture made of aluminium and reinforced steel sections for the Spector. Therefore, it is the sturdiest Rolls Royce to date. In fact, Rolls Royce has also achieved 30 per cent more torsional rigidity with this new platform than its previous cars.

    Rolls-Royce Left Side View

    The first-ever electric Rolls Royce Spector is undergoing thorough testing of a total of 25 lakh kilometres worldwide, and this second phase of testing in the southeast coastal region of France constitutes 6,25,000 kilometres. In fact, the Spector EV will undergo the most demanding testing programmes Rolls Royce has ever carried out. And this is designed to simulate over 400 years of use for a Rolls Royce, says the firm.

    Rolls-Royce Front View

    The latest testing phase at Côte d’Azur is divided into two parts. First, the Spector will hit the Autodrome de Miramas — a circuit turned into a vehicle test and development facility spread across 1,198 acres. It incorporates 60km of closed routes and 20km of racetrack environment. Interestingly, this facility hosted the 1926 Grand Prix. The second part of the testing, which includes testing under local and real-life conditions, will be carried out in the Provence countryside.

    Rolls-Royce Left Rear Three Quarter
