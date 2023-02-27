CarWale

    Hyundai inaugurates four new dealerships in Kerala

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    581 Views
    Hyundai inaugurates four new dealerships in Kerala

    - Located in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Alappuzha

    - Run and managed by PPS Motors

    Hyundai India has expanded its network by inaugurating four new showrooms in Kerala. The showrooms are located in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Alappuzha. These facilities are run and managed by PPS Motors. With this inauguration, Hyundai has taken up its sales network to 84 outlets in Kerala. 

    Commenting on the inauguration of the new dealerships, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Kerala is an extremely important market for Hyundai and we are delighted to inaugurate four new Hyundai Dealerships of PPS Motors that will take our showroom network to 84 (including 46 Rural Showrooms) in Kerala. We believe that the new Hyundai dealerships will further strengthen our presence to meet the growing demand for Hyundai products amongst our new-age customers. These state-of-the-art dealerships embody our customer-first approach by providing prompt and efficient sales and service to our valued customers, elevating their experiences leading to enhanced customer delight and thus, fulfilling our vision of being a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond.”

    Recently, the manufacturer has also commenced bookings for the new Hyundai Verna against a token amount of Rs 25,000. The sedan will be launched in India on 21 March, 2023. Once launched, the new Hyundai Verna will rival the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai i20 waiting period in India extends up to 16 weeks
     Next 
    2023 Hyundai Verna leaked in images ahead of launch in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7296 Views
    47 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8085 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th FEB
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda 2023 City

    Honda 2023 City

    ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Mar 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7296 Views
    47 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8085 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai inaugurates four new dealerships in Kerala