Hyundai inaugurates four new dealerships in Kerala

Hyundai India has expanded its network by inaugurating four new showrooms in Kerala. The showrooms are located in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Alappuzha. These facilities are run and managed by PPS Motors. With this inauguration, Hyundai has taken up its sales network to 84 outlets in Kerala.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new dealerships, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Kerala is an extremely important market for Hyundai and we are delighted to inaugurate four new Hyundai Dealerships of PPS Motors that will take our showroom network to 84 (including 46 Rural Showrooms) in Kerala. We believe that the new Hyundai dealerships will further strengthen our presence to meet the growing demand for Hyundai products amongst our new-age customers. These state-of-the-art dealerships embody our customer-first approach by providing prompt and efficient sales and service to our valued customers, elevating their experiences leading to enhanced customer delight and thus, fulfilling our vision of being a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond.”

Recently, the manufacturer has also commenced bookings for the new Hyundai Verna against a token amount of Rs 25,000. The sedan will be launched in India on 21 March, 2023. Once launched, the new Hyundai Verna will rival the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.