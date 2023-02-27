2023 Hyundai Verna leaked in images ahead of launch in India

- The new-gen Verna will be launched in India on 21 March

- The model will be offered with two petrol engines; diesel motor to be discontinued

Ahead of its global debut, which is scheduled to take place on 21 March, the new-gen Hyundai Verna has been leaked on the web. Multiple spy shots showcase the 2023 iteration of the model in all its glory on public streets.

New Hyundai Verna design

As seen in the spy images, the new Hyundai Verna gets an all-new design ground up. Up-front, it features a new bonnet, an LED light strip running between the LED DRLs, a new grille flanked by the main headlight cluster on either side, and a minimalistic bumper.

Coming to the side profile, the 2023 Hyundai Verna has grown in terms of dimensions, evident from the larger rear door and rear quarter panel. The B-pillars have been blacked out while the C-pillars get a chrome insert. Also up for offer are dual-tone multi-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, the sedan features a shark-fin antenna, a stop lamp behind the lower end of the windshield, inverted L-shaped tail lights, and what seems to be a light bar running the length of the bootlid. The black applique below the Hyundai logo gets the ‘Accent’ branding, although the India-spec model is likely to feature the ‘Verna’ branding. The rear bumper gets a honeycomb design on the black insert that sits above the faux skid plate.

New Hyundai Verna engine options

Under the hood, the sixth-generation Hyundai Verna will be offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. The diesel engine from the outgoing version will be discontinued. Bookings of the model are currently underway for an amount of Rs 25,000. Customers will be able to choose from four variants and nine colours.

