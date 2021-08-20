Hyundai i20 N Line India unveil next week – What we know so far

- To be powered by the existing 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine that generates 118bhp/172Nm

- Based on the top-spec i20 Asta variant

- To get sporty cosmetic and feature highlights

Taking things to the next level, Hyundai will reveal the production-ready i20 N Line in the country on 24 August, followed by a launch in September 2021. The upcoming model is expected to be based on the i20’s top-spec Asta variant. Last week, the leaked data for the upcoming i20 N Line indicated that the upcoming model will be offered in two variants – N6 and the N8. To learn more about it, click here.

Visually, the new Hyundai i20 N Line will get sporty cosmetic details in the form of redesigned aggressively styled bumpers that will be sharper than the standard model. Additionally, the grille will also sport the N Line badge. The vehicle will get a familiar side profile, however, to differentiate it from the regular model, the i20 N Line will get black ORVMs, a contrasting roof, and will sit on a set of 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Moving on to the rear, the sporty premium hatchback will get a dual exhaust tailpipe and a prominent rear diffuser.

As for the interior, the vehicle is expected to receive all-black treatment and premium upholstery. The seats will get N Line specific inserts and contrasting red stitching to highlight the sporty character. The gear lever and the steering wheel will also get N Line specific highlights.

Under the hood, the upcoming i20 N Line will be powered by the existing 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine that produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The iMT unit will be standard, while the DCT unit will be limited to the top-spec N8 variant. It is believed that the i20 N Line will also get a sporty suspension setup and quicker throttle response to offer superior driving dynamics.