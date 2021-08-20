CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai i20 N Line India unveil next week – What we know so far

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    9,661 Views
    Hyundai i20 N Line India unveil next week – What we know so far

    - To be powered by the existing 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine that generates 118bhp/172Nm 

    - Based on the top-spec i20 Asta variant 

    - To get sporty cosmetic and feature highlights

    Taking things to the next level, Hyundai will reveal the production-ready i20 N Line in the country on 24 August, followed by a launch in September 2021. The upcoming model is expected to be based on the i20’s top-spec Asta variant. Last week, the leaked data for the upcoming i20 N Line indicated that the upcoming model will be offered in two variants – N6 and the N8. To learn more about it, click here.

    Visually, the new Hyundai i20 N Line will get sporty cosmetic details in the form of redesigned aggressively styled bumpers that will be sharper than the standard model. Additionally, the grille will also sport the N Line badge. The vehicle will get a familiar side profile, however, to differentiate it from the regular model, the i20 N Line will get black ORVMs, a contrasting roof, and will sit on a set of 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Moving on to the rear, the sporty premium hatchback will get a dual exhaust tailpipe and a prominent rear diffuser. 

    As for the interior, the vehicle is expected to receive all-black treatment and premium upholstery. The seats will get N Line specific inserts and contrasting red stitching to highlight the sporty character. The gear lever and the steering wheel will also get N Line specific highlights.

    Under the hood, the upcoming i20 N Line will be powered by the existing 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine that produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The iMT unit will be standard, while the DCT unit will be limited to the top-spec N8 variant. It is believed that the i20 N Line will also get a sporty suspension setup and quicker throttle response to offer superior driving dynamics.

    Hyundai i20 N Line Image
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    ₹ 11.00 - 13.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Pininfarina Battista premieres at Monterey Car Week in production-ready guise
     Next 
    2021 Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule launched - All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai i20 N Line Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Hyundai i20 N Line Right Front Three Quarter

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 31st August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai i20 N Line India unveil next week – What we know so far