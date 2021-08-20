Pininfarina Battista premieres at Monterey Car Week in production-ready guise

- Production-ready Battista debuts in the American market

- Presented at The Quail and Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina is celebrating the world premiere of the production-ready Battista at the ongoing Monterey Car Week in California. Apart from that, the Italian design house also introduced the exclusive Battista Anniversario along with the announcement of their partnership with BOVET 1822 – the Swiss brand of luxury watchmakers.

As we all know by now, the Battista is the pure-electric hyper-GT with an output of 1,874bhp/2,300Nm. The Italian hyper GT is capable of hitting 0-100kmph in ridiculous sub-two seconds – faster than a Formula 1 race car. It is named after Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina himself, the founder of the Carrozzeria Pininfarina coachbuilding company established in 1930. Also, the electric GT at Monterey showcased its unique 'Pure Sound' to the public for the first time.

The soundscape of the Battista is inspired by the work of the Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi and has a core frequency of 54Hz which is a multiple of 432Hz, known as 'Verdi's A'. It is said to provide greater clarity and is easier on the ears than on other frequencies.

Meanwhile, the Battista Anniversario, an exclusive model limited to just five units worldwide, also made its US premiere at The Quail and Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The Anniversario edition features a bi-colour tinted Furiosa Pack comprising of a front splitter, side blades and rear diffuser and a bespoke interior.

The exposed carbon fibre bodywork of the first production-spec Battista will roll off the Cambiano assembly line this year. It will also showcase Automobili Pininfarina’s recently announced personalisation service which the connoisseurs can make use to personalise the Battista to their individual taste.