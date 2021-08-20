CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    All variants of Tata Safari now available in Tropical Mist exterior shade

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,124 Views
    All variants of Tata Safari now available in Tropical Mist exterior shade

    - Available for all manual and automatic variants

    - Blacked-out exterior elements exclusive to Adventure Persona trim

    Tata Motors has introduced the Safari SUV in Tropical Mist exterior shade. Earlier limited to the Adventure Persona edition, all the variants of the SUV are now available in four exterior paints schemes – Royale Blue, Daytona Grey, Orcus White, and Tropical Mist. 

    The Safari is available in six variants - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. It is to be noted that besides the exterior hue, no other changes have been carried over to these trims. Until now, the top-spec Adventure Persona edition was the only version that was offered with the unique paint colour. It is based on the XZ+ and XZA+ and boasts blacked-out elements on the exterior, 18-inch charcoal grey alloy wheels, and a piano black theme for the cabin. To know more about the Tata Safari Adventure Persona trim, click here.

    The Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It churns out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission. Earlier this month, the Safari was introduced in a new affordable XTA+ variant with a starting price of Rs 20.08 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with a torque converter automatic gearbox and a panoramic sunroof, details of which can be read here.

    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    ₹ 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia Seltos crosses 2 lakh sales milestone in India
     Next 
    Pininfarina Battista premieres at Monterey Car Week in production-ready guise

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Safari Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want
    youtube-icon

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

    ByCarWale Team09 Dec 2019
    489618 Views
    3504 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 31st August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 5.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Safari Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 18.41 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 18.98 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 18.06 Lakh
    Pune₹ 18.29 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 18.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 17.04 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 18.41 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 16.87 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 17.03 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want
    youtube-icon

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

    ByCarWale Team09 Dec 2019
    489618 Views
    3504 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • All variants of Tata Safari now available in Tropical Mist exterior shade