All variants of Tata Safari now available in Tropical Mist exterior shade

- Available for all manual and automatic variants

- Blacked-out exterior elements exclusive to Adventure Persona trim

Tata Motors has introduced the Safari SUV in Tropical Mist exterior shade. Earlier limited to the Adventure Persona edition, all the variants of the SUV are now available in four exterior paints schemes – Royale Blue, Daytona Grey, Orcus White, and Tropical Mist.

The Safari is available in six variants - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. It is to be noted that besides the exterior hue, no other changes have been carried over to these trims. Until now, the top-spec Adventure Persona edition was the only version that was offered with the unique paint colour. It is based on the XZ+ and XZA+ and boasts blacked-out elements on the exterior, 18-inch charcoal grey alloy wheels, and a piano black theme for the cabin. To know more about the Tata Safari Adventure Persona trim, click here.

The Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It churns out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission. Earlier this month, the Safari was introduced in a new affordable XTA+ variant with a starting price of Rs 20.08 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with a torque converter automatic gearbox and a panoramic sunroof, details of which can be read here.