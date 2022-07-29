CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel variants discontinued?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    5 Views
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel variants discontinued?

    - Hyundai removes diesel-powered Grand i10 Nios from the brochure

    - The company recently added a top-spec version in the CNG range of the hatchback

    Hyundai India seems to be working on heavily updating the Grand i10 Nios variant line-up. The company, which recently brought in the Asta CNG variant of the hatchback, is now touted to have discontinued the diesel-powered versions of the model.

    As per the brochure, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is no longer available with the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder diesel engine. This motor, which produced 74bhp and 190Nm of torque, was paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit, both, in the Sportz variant.

    According to the updated brochure, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is now available with a sole petrol engine, the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder NA motor that produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. We recently got our hands on the price of the top-spec new Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG variant.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Lamborghini delivers 200th Urus in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7255 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 55.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.60 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.09 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.43 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.50 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.05 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.29 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.04 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7255 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel variants discontinued?