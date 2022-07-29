Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel variants discontinued?

- Hyundai removes diesel-powered Grand i10 Nios from the brochure

- The company recently added a top-spec version in the CNG range of the hatchback

Hyundai India seems to be working on heavily updating the Grand i10 Nios variant line-up. The company, which recently brought in the Asta CNG variant of the hatchback, is now touted to have discontinued the diesel-powered versions of the model.

As per the brochure, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is no longer available with the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder diesel engine. This motor, which produced 74bhp and 190Nm of torque, was paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit, both, in the Sportz variant.

According to the updated brochure, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is now available with a sole petrol engine, the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder NA motor that produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. We recently got our hands on the price of the top-spec new Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG variant.