    Lamborghini delivers the 200th Urus in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Lamborghini delivers the 200th Urus in India

    - Lamborghini India reached the 100 units delivery milestone for the Urus in March last year

    - Three colours including Giallo Auge, Nero Noctis, and Bianco Monocerus are the most popular for the model in India

    Lamborghini India has delivered the 200th Urus in the country. The model, which made its debut in India back in 2018, is said to account for 80 per cent of its customers being first-time Lamborghini buyers in the country.

    In March last year, Lamborghini revealed that it had sold 100 units of the Urus SUV, while the Italian marquee surpassed the 20,000 units production milestone on a global scale last month. The model is currently sold in the standard, Pearl Capsule, and Graphite Capsule versions in India. According to the brand, the most popular colours on the model in India are Giallo Auge, Nero Noctis, and Bianco Monocerus.

    Propelling the Lamborghini Urus is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers 650bhp and 850 Nm of torque. The SUV can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.6 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 305kmph. We have driven the Urus, and our review is live on the website.

    Speaking on the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, “India was amongst the first few markets to launch Urus as soon as it was unveiled globally and it has been instrumental in driving growth for us in India. Our customers in India appreciate the driving dynamics, the versatility, and the uncompromising Lamborghini DNA which the Urus offers. The Urus has expanded our reach to new geographies in India and brought in newer segments of customers into the Lamborghini family.”

