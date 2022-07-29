Porsche 911 GT3 RS teased for 17 August debut

- 4.0-litre boxer-six makes around 500 horsepower

- Improved aerodynamics and chassis

The ever-expanding 911 line-up will be welcoming its mogul in the form of GT3 RS. To break cover on 17 August, the 992-gen GT3 RS will have a naturally-aspirated 4.0-litre boxer-six capable of revving up to 9500rpm and putting out more than 500horsepower.

But more focus has gone into improving the aerodynamics and chassis of the GT3 RS, confirms Andreas Preuninger, director of the Porsche GT model line. Not much information has been revealed, along with a single image of the GT3 RS in the teaser. But we know there will be a Nurburgring lap time to accompany the official reveal of the fastest 911 in the line-up.

Visual changes on the new-gen GT3 RS will include different aprons on the front, added fins and intakes (as seen on the front bonnet of the teaser), a massive ‘swan-neck’ spoiler at the back, and reworked fenders and diffusers all around. With the focus being on aerodynamics, we could expect active fins and ducts, a flat underbelly and more aero-wizardry to make the air work around the car and make it go even faster on a race track compared to previous iterations.

Prices and availability will be revealed once the veil drops. India-debut is likely to follow soon after.