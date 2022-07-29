CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Porsche 911 GT3 RS teased for 17 August debut

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    388 Views
    Porsche 911 GT3 RS teased for 17 August debut

    -        4.0-litre boxer-six makes around 500 horsepower

    -        Improved aerodynamics and chassis

    The ever-expanding 911 line-up will be welcoming its mogul in the form of GT3 RS. To break cover on 17 August, the 992-gen GT3 RS will have a naturally-aspirated 4.0-litre boxer-six capable of revving up to 9500rpm and putting out more than 500horsepower. 

    But more focus has gone into improving the aerodynamics and chassis of the GT3 RS, confirms Andreas Preuninger, director of the Porsche GT model line. Not much information has been revealed, along with a single image of the GT3 RS in the teaser. But we know there will be a Nurburgring lap time to accompany the official reveal of the fastest 911 in the line-up. 

    Visual changes on the new-gen GT3 RS will include different aprons on the front, added fins and intakes (as seen on the front bonnet of the teaser), a massive ‘swan-neck’ spoiler at the back, and reworked fenders and diffusers all around. With the focus being on aerodynamics, we could expect active fins and ducts, a flat underbelly and more aero-wizardry to make the air work around the car and make it go even faster on a race track compared to previous iterations. 

    Prices and availability will be revealed once the veil drops. India-debut is likely to follow soon after.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra Scorpio-N petrol automatic real-world mileage revealed
     Next 
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel variants discontinued?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche 911 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    ₹ 41.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Cayenne

    Porsche Cayenne

    ₹ 1.26 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Porsche 911 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.01 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.12 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.95 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.09 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.87 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.04 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.95 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.87 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Porsche 911 GT3 RS teased for 17 August debut